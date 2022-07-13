Imran foresees a ‘Sri Lanka-like crisis’

LAYYAH/BHAKKAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief and former premier Imran Khan Tuesday warned of a ‘Sri Lanka-like crisis’ in Pakistan if the authorities fail to organise transparent by-polls in Punjab.

Imran Khan was addressing a huge public gathering here in connection with the electioneering for the forthcoming Punjab by-polls.

“I want to give a message to the power matrix that they are peaceful people. They take to the streets for saving the country. In case of failure to organise free and fair elections, the country would witness Sri Lanka-like crisis. If our country sees Sri Lanka-like situation, then no one can control it.”

He asked the concerned authorities to act responsibly to avoid creating such a crisis in the country by organising transparent by-polls in Punjab. “This will be your first test on July 17 which will gauge the support of the nation.”

While censuring the present government, Imran Khan said, “Not even an enemy can destroy our stabilising economy in such a way these rulers did it. The remittances are also decreasing due to these rulers. These rulers are heading the country to Sri Lanka-like crisis.”

He added that in Sri Lanka, the nationals attacked the presidential palace and the Sri Lankan president was stopped at the airport when he tried to flee abroad. “The ruler of Sri Lanka was also like Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari whose residence is in a foreign country,” he alleged

Imran Khan said that the corrupt rulers were even ready to sell their honour and ideology for the sake of money.

He asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to prove himself a real servant of the nation, ‘Khadim-e-Aala’, by restoring the oil prices to Rs150 per litre.

“We had even reduced electricity tariff by Rs5 per unit besides bringing down the petrol and diesel prices despite continuing IMF program. We have also distributed health cards to the nation for providing them health insurance. We disbursed easy loans to the youth, initiated low-cost housing schemes and poverty alleviation programs like Ehsaas.”

He continued that the elected government had been toppled through an alleged foreign conspiracy when the economy was stabilising and the country was successfully going ahead in all sectors.

He asked PTI leaders to depute 10 brave youth to every polling station during Punjab by-polls to stop vote rigging attempts. He asked the nationals not to let the ‘thieves’ win the by-polls at any cost. Meanwhile, addressing a rally in Darya Khan area of Bhakkar in connection with the upcoming by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab, he said, “We do not bow before anyone except Allah, the Almighty, and we only seek help from the Almighty.”

He claimed the coalition parties had not come to reduce inflation but to abolish the corruption cases registered against them.

Imran Khan said that he has been waging a jihad against them, adding that a ‘government of thieves’ has been imposed on us but we will never accept ‘American slaves and thieves’. Declaring the upcoming by-elections in the province a “fight for real independence”, he urged the people to support him.

The PTI chairman said that the people of his party were being threatened on phone calls. They are being threatened to be put in jails. He asked the youth to defeat the turncoats in the by-elections with door-to-door campaign.

He claimed that the parties in the coalition government had been plundering the national wealth and the country for the past 30 years, adding that he has been fighting against them for the last 26 years.

“A person who does not have any ideology and Qibla becomes a turncoat,” he said adding: Jail threats are being given to our people. “They” wanted us to accept the thieves but we will never accept them.

Criticising the collation government, he said a “US slave” has been made the prime minister of Pakistan. He alleged that Shehbaz Sharif is a “thief” and his son Hamza Shehbaz is an unconstitutional chief minister.

He also lashed out at the PPP and its co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, alleging that Zardari and his aides were sending Sindh’s money abroad. Without naming PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz, Imran Khan said that a “liar queen” is leading the campaign of thieves.

Dubbing Suleman Shehbaz a “kickback specialist”, Imran Khan said that the Panama Papers revealed that Maryam Nawaz has Rs4 billion properties in London’s posh area.

The PTI leader alleged that they conceal the stolen money abroad to escape the accountability process. He urged the masses to inflict a defeat on the thieves to change their own fate on July 17.—Agencies