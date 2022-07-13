PML-N leaders visit Bibi Pak Daman shrine: Devotees to be allowed to enter shrine during Muharram

LAHORE: Taking notice of closure of the Bibi Pak Daman shrine, PML-N leaders visited the shrine, to review the construction work of the Mazar.

During first 10 days of Muharram, construction work would be stopped for the facilitation of the devotees who would be allowed to enter the shrine.

Talking to media after inspecting development work at the shrine, Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique directed the quarters concerned to complete the ongoing renovation and extension project of the Bibi Pak Daman shrine within six months.

The minister said that directions have been issued to gear up the pace of construction work. He said that devotees would be allowed to enter the shrine during Muharram after adopting all safety measures as protection of people’s lives was responsibility of the government.

It may be noted that the project would cost Rs313 million out of which Rs270 million has so far been released.

Another PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that directions had been passed to accelerate pace of construction work at Bibi Pak Daman shrine as millions of devotees wanted to visit the place.

He said the expansion, restoration and beautification of the shrine would be completed in the shortest possible time. During Muharram, devotees would be allowed to visit the shrine except some sections due to construction work, he said. He said that the best quality work within shortest time would be ensured after consultation with the authorities concerned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022