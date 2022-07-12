PMD says another strong monsoon spell expected between July 14-17

More torrential rains are expected to hit Karachi and different parts of Sindh and Balochistan in the coming days, raising concerns of urban flooding in the region, alerted Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) through a statement on Tuesday.

The meteorological department said vigorous monsoon activity during the week with torrential rains are expected in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

The Met Office said that monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating in upper and central parts of the country. In contrast, another strong monsoon low-pressure area (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh on July 14 (Thursday).

Under the influence of this weather system, more widespread intermittent heavy to very heavy rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Jamshoro, Nosheroferoze, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Dera Bugti, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat and Pasni from July 14 to 17.

More intermittent rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur on July 13 to 15.

The spokesperson of PMD said that torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umer Kot, Jaccobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Awaran, Panjgur and Turbat from 14th to 17th July, while in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala on July 13 and 14.

“Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Kithar range, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Kohlu, Zhob, Sibbi and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from 14th to 16th, while, in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir and Kashmir on July 13 and 14.

“Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.”

PMD advised travellers and tourists to remain cautious during the forecast period.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period,” it said.