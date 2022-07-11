Indian forces martyr two Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Indian forces in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the second day of Eidul Azha, Radio Pakistan reported.

The youth were martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in the Wandakpora area of Pulwama district on Monday. The troops snapped internet service in the area and conducted searches.

The brutal killings followed the martyrdom of four youngsters in Pulwama and Srinagar districts of the IIOJK on Sunday.

Pakistan Foreign Office strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of Kashmiri youth, saying it was highly regrettable that cold-blooded targeting of Kashmiris has become a norm in the occupied territory.

“More than 621 Kashmiris have been martyred by the Indian occupation forces since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019,” he said and added that this year alone, 98 extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris have been recorded.

Senior APHC leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt also condemned the brutalities of Indian forces in the occupied valley. Addressing on public gathering in Sopore, he warned the international community against leaving the Kashmir dispute unaddressed.

Butt said that surrounded by three nuclear-armed powers, Pakistan, India and China, Jammu and Kashmir warrants peaceful settlement as war only brings destruction.

On the other hand in India, amid rising Hindutva tide, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Karnataka government has ordered a strict ban on cow slaughter throughout the state on Eid-ul-Azha.

Congress and Communist Party of India-Marxist have criticized the ban, saying the notification in this regard is clear motive to hurt the sentiments of Muslim community and to appease the Hindu community.