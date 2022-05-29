ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
May 29, 2022
Indian troops martyr two youth in IIOJK

INP 29 May, 2022

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir’s Islamabad district on Saturday.

At UN, Pakistan slams India’s repression in IIOJK

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troop martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Shattipora area of the district. The CASO was going on till the last reports came in.

Indian troops IIOJK martyred two Kashmiri youth

