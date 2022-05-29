Indian troops martyr two youth in IIOJK

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir’s Islamabad district on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troop martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Shattipora area of the district. The CASO was going on till the last reports came in.