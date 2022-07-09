Heavy rainfall devastates Pakistan's cities

The ongoing monsoon season is turning out to be a menace for the country as nationwide rains devastate several cities of Pakistan.

Several areas of Karachi witnessed urban flooding on Friday and Saturday. Other cities including Rawalpindi and Islamabad, plus some areas of Balochistan, have also been impacted.

Citing data from Pakistan Meteorological Department, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said Sindh and Balochistan in particular were seeing heavy rainfall for the first nine days of July when considering a 30-year average.

According to the data, Sindh has received 72.1mm rainfall this year in July, compared to a 30-year average of 10.5mm.

Balochistan has recorded 45.9mm of rain so far in 2022, against an average of 6.9mm.

Multiple areas of Karachi are still witnessing light to heavy rainfall including MA Jinnah Road, Soldier Bazaar, Saddar, Shahrah-e- Faisal, Clifton and Cantt Station.

The city's traffic police has recommended the public to avoid these routes. It also said Punjab Colony Submarine Underpass has been shut due to standing water.

Traffic on super highway has also been affected due to the overflow of Lath Dam.

Rains continued to wreak havoc on the city on Friday as roads and streets flooded with filthy water, commercial activities remained thin and various neighbourhoods faced prolonged power cuts.

Rains affected as many as 150 feeders of K-Electric (KE).

The city’s commercial activities and Eid-ul-Azha-related shopping were also affected. Traders at the sacrificial animal market on the Superhighway faced difficulties and customer turnouts remained thin all the day long.

Rains caused water logging at Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Gadap areas, affecting KE operations. The utility requested civic agencies for support in draining water to safe levels to begin restoration efforts.

The non-stop rains impeded relief work in the metropolis including around the University Road and MA Jinnah Road. The city administration said that its staff and machinery were mobilised to carry out relief work once rain stops. Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab urged the masses to avoid unnecessary movement.

According to a notification issued by the National Disaster Management Authority on Thursday, monsoon rains will continue Eid holidays.

“Monsoon currents are continuously penetrating countrywide and are likely to strengthen from during Eid Holidays ie July 9 and 10,” it said. “Therefore, rain-wind/thundershower/ heavy falls are expected in various parts of country.”

In the notification, the NDMA also issued fresh advisory to concerned federal ministries and departments to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures.

NDMA advised departments to keep back-up generators ready for de-watering pumps in case of urban flooding.

It also said there is a need for efficient solid waste management in order to avoid choking of main sewerage and storm water drains.

Furthermore, NDMA instructed relevant departments to be ready to respond to landslides immediately.

The NDMA has urged authorities to conduct mass awareness campaigns to tell the public what precautionary and safety measures they should take for the monsoon season.

Earlier this week, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said flash floods triggered by ongoing monsoon rains had killed at least 77 people across the country besides destroying hundreds of houses, killing livestock and damaging crops.

In Quetta, the local administration has declared an emergency following 20 deaths.