AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka lifts protest curfew after backlash

AFP Updated 09 Jul, 2022

COLOMBO: Crisis-hit Sri Lanka lifted a curfew Saturday already defied by thousands of people overnight, ahead of a mass rally planned for later in the day demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation.

Huge crowds have already poured into the capital Colombo for the demonstration, the latest expression of unrest sparked by the country's unprecedented economic crisis.

Police withdrew the stay-home order issued the previous evening after opposition parties, rights activists and the bar association threatened to sue the police chief.

Thousands of anti-government protesters ignored the curfew and even forced railway authorities to operate trains to take them to Colombo for Saturday's rally, officials said.

"The curfew was not a deterrent, in fact it encouraged more people to get on the streets in defiance," a top defence official told AFP.

"Passengers had commandeered trains to reach Colombo."

Sri Lanka has suffered through months of food and fuel shortages, lengthy blackouts and galloping inflation after running out of foreign currency to import vital goods.

The country has nearly exhausted already scarce supplies of petrol, but protesters backed by main opposition parties, had hired private buses to travel to the capital.

Sri Lanka police impose curfew, fire tear gas as unrest escalates

Demonstrators have camped outside Rajapaksa's seafront office to demand his resignation over the government's mismanagement of the crisis.

Thousands of soldiers armed with assault rifles were bussed into Colombo on Friday to reinforce police guarding Rajapaksa's official residence, which protesters have vowed to storm on Saturday.

Authorities have deployed nearly 20,000 troops and police officers for a security operation to protect the president.

On Friday, three judges refused police requests to outlaw Saturday's protests.

The United Nations urged both authorities and protesters to ensure that Saturday's demonstrations were peaceful.

"We urge Sri Lankan authorities to show restraint in the policing of assemblies and ensure every necessary effort to prevent violence," the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said.

Nine people were killed and hundreds wounded when clashes erupted across the country after Rajapaksa loyalists attacked peaceful protesters outside the president's office in May.

Sri Lanka has defaulted on its $51 billion external debt and has been in bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.

protest Sri Lanka curfew

Comments

1000 characters

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka lifts protest curfew after backlash

ECC informed about the ‘benefit’ of proposed move: Hike in gas tariffs likely to yield Rs666bn revenue

Parts of Karachi flooded as rains lash city

US, China top diplomats voice cautious hope in rare talks

PTI releases ‘report card’ on PDM govt’s performance

GST exemption to pharma industry costs FBR over Rs101bn

5 dead, 7 injured in road accident at Shakargarh

India fines Amnesty nearly $8 million after funding probe

Russians try to advance in east Ukraine; war in G20 spotlight

Thar coal power project: PPIB approves extension of financial closing date

Country reports 19 more deaths in 24 hours: NDMA

Read more stories