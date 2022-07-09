Parts of Karachi flooded as rains lash city

KARACHI: Rains continued to wreak havoc with the city life on Friday as well, as different roads and streets remained flooded with filthy water, commercial activities remained thin and various city neighbourhoods faced prolonged power cuts.

Rains affected as many as 150 feeders of K-Electric. Traffic on super highway was affected due to the overflow of Lath Dam.

The city’s commercial activities and Eidul Azha related shopping were also affected by continued rains. Traders at the sacrificial animal market on Superhighway also faced hardships and customer turnouts remained thin all the day long, due to heavy rains.

Rains caused water logging at Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Gadap areas affected KE operations, and the utility requested civic agencies for support in draining water to safe levels to begin restoration efforts.

The non-stop rains impeded the relief work in the metropolis including the University Road, M A Jinnah Road etc.. The city administration said that its staff and machinery were mobilised to carry out relief work once rain stops. Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab urged the masses to avoid unnecessary movement.

KE advises caution ahead of monsoon

KE Spokesman said that majority of the 150 power feeders were temporarily powered down due to prevalence of kundas or water logging which could pose a safety hazard. These areas were also immediately restored upon receiving clearance from ground teams.

Amid forecast of more rains, spokesperson further added, “Citizens are advised to continue observing precautionary measures and continue to maintain a safe distance from all electricity infrastructure. Avoid using electrical appliances exposed to rains such as water motors as well. With Eidul Azha approaching, we urge citizens to take special care of their sacrificial animals and avoid tethering them to any electrical infrastructure.”

Expressing sympathies and condolences with families over unfortunate incidents across Karachi, KE also categorically stated that no utility infrastructure was involved in any of the incidents reported. A report of exposed cables in Jacob Lines Area was acted upon swiftly by KE teams who have safely transferred the cables underground. Spokesperson KE advised use of call centre 118 for electricity emergency complaints which are tackled on priority basis.

