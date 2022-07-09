AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PTCL to provide ICT services to DHA Phase-VIII Karachi

Press Release 09 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is set to provide ICT services to Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase-VIII in Karachi through its state-of-the-art flash fibre, optic fibre cable (OFC) service.

The premium service will provide uninterrupted high-speed internet to the residents and business community of the society to fulfill their connectivity needs.

Head of Fixed & Wireless Access Technical South, PTCL Group, Ashar Hayat Siddiqui, and Brigadier Hafeez Ullah Khan (retd) Secretary DHA Karachi, signed the agreement in presence of Shehzad Yousuf, Chief Business Operations Officer, PTCL, Khurram Noor Chief Financial Officer DHA Karachi and other senior officials from both organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehzad Yousuf, Chief Business Operations Officer, PTCL, thanked DHA for their continued trust in PTCL. He said: “PTCL is the pioneer and backbone of Pakistan’s ICT landscape, supporting the operations, expansion and services of a number of sectors within the country.”

Also sharing his thoughts at the occasion, Brigadier Hafeez Ullah Khan (retd) Secretary DHA Karachi, said: “We are glad to partner up with PTCL for provision of high-quality ICT services to DHA Phase-8 community. Over these years, a reliable internet connection has gained importance at par with other crucial commodities; therefore, our focus remains on the evolving needs of our community members. We commit to delivering the highest quality of service in every domain. I am positive that PTCL’s high speed connectivity will effectively fulfill the needs of residents and business community.”

