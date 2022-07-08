Hong Kong stocks end week with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Friday on a positive note, tracking gains across world markets on easing recession, though traders remain on edge over fresh Covid-19 outbreaks across China.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.38 percent, or 82.20 points, to 21,725.78.

Hong Kong shares down at open

But the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.25 percent, or 8.32 points, to 3,356.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 0.35 percent, or 7.76 points, to 2,219.90.