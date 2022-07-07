Hong Kong shares down at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with more losses Thursday morning on growing concerns about a fresh Covid-19 outbreak in China that has led to millions of people being thrown into lockdown.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.08 percent, or 233.96 points, to 21,352.70.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.22 points, to 3,353.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.06 percent, or 1.40 points, to 2,208.60.