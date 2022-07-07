AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
ANL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
AVN 76.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.48%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
EFERT 88.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
EPCL 74.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.6%)
FCCL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.66%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FLYNG 7.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.78%)
MLCF 26.04 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
OGDC 81.10 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.78%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TPL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
TPLP 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
TRG 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
UNITY 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,095 Increased By 23 (0.56%)
BR30 15,053 Increased By 163.3 (1.1%)
KSE100 41,320 Increased By 160.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,747 Increased By 87.1 (0.56%)
Hong Kong shares down at open

AFP 07 Jul, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with more losses Thursday morning on growing concerns about a fresh Covid-19 outbreak in China that has led to millions of people being thrown into lockdown.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.08 percent, or 233.96 points, to 21,352.70.

Hong Kong stocks rise at open

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.22 points, to 3,353.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.06 percent, or 1.40 points, to 2,208.60.

