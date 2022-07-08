AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Australian shares rise on miners, energy uplift; NZ climbs

Reuters 08 Jul, 2022

Australian shares rose on Friday, lifted by mining stocks as iron ore prices in China climbed despite fresh COVID-19 curbs in Asia’s largest economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose about 0.8% to 6,704, after adding 0.8% on Thursday.

For the week so far, it is up 2.5%. Earlier this week, minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s June meeting showed that while the central bank was keen to get prices under control, it also saw the risk of hikes having a “larger-than-anticipated” impact on growth.

On Friday, the Australian mining index jumped as much as 3.2%, eyeing its first weekly rise after four straight weekly losses.

Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals, and BHP Group rose 2.4%-3.7%. Energy stocks climbed 2.9%, after Brent crude prices rebounded from losses in the previous session when investors shifted their focus on a global demand crunch.

Index majors like Woodside Energy and Santos strengthened 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively.

Financials were up 0.2% although three out of the “Big Four” banks dropped in the range of 0.1% and 0.3% The domestic technology index tracked peers on the Nasdaq Composite Index on Wall Street overnight, rising about 1.1%.

Miners lift Australian shares, but recession fears linger

Xero Ltd and Computershare Ltd firmed 1.5% and 0.8%, respectively Among individual shares, Vulcan Energy Resources jumped as much as 11.4%, after signing a deal with the renewable energy arm of Italian electricity producer Enel SpA In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose about 0.5% to 11,165.7 points.

A Reuters poll indicated that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand could deliver a third successive rate hike to control elevated price pressures.

Australian shares S&P/NZX 50 index

