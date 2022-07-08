AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
Sunni Ittehad Council assures support to PTI

Recorder Report 08 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The Sunni Ittehad Council on Thursday assured its full support to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the by-elections to be held on July 17 in Punjab.

A delegation of Sunni Ittehad Council led by its Chairman Syed Hamid Raza called on PTI President Central Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday. During the meeting, the current political situation and the by-elections in Punjab were discussed. While welcoming the Sunni Ittehad Council’s support, the PTI President Central Punjab said the PTI will be victorious on July 17; “People will defeat the turncoats by their votes. The days of the imported government are numbered,” she added.

Meanwhile, PTI Central Punjab General Secretary and former federal energy minister Hammad Azhar chaired a meeting of the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) in which the ILF presented a report regarding rigging in the by-elections.

While addressing the meeting, Azhar said the PML-N was buying voters in Punjab. “Through rigging, the corrupt League wants to steal the elections, but the PTI along with its lawyers and workers will foil the attempt.

We will protect our vote on the polling day and the PTI will win on July 17,” he added.

