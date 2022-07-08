AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
Pakistan

Shehzad Malik elected president of ICMA

Press Release 08 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The National Council of ICMA has elected Shehzad Malik as President of ICMA for the period 2022-2023. Further to this change, Ather Saleem Ch. and Awais Yasin have assumed the roles of Vice President and Honorary Treasurer respectively, whereas, Shaham Ahmed will remain the Honorary Secretary of the Institute.

Shehzad Ahmed Malik is the CEO of Shehzad Malik Management Consultants (Pvt) Ltd. In addition to being board member of different companies, he is also holding honorary position in committees of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Malik represents ICMA as a member of Members’ Development Committee of Confederation of Asia and Pacific Accountants (CAPA). He is also board member of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Committee on Education, CPD and Training as well as Chairman TSPD Committee, Audit Committee and Chairman Social and Welfare Committee.

Previously, he served as Vice President, Honorary Secretary, and Chairman of Islamabad Branch Council (IBC).

Malik has over 24 years of professional experience, including 17 years in CMA practice. Earlier, he worked as Finance Director / CFO at Islamabad Electric Supply Company and at senior position in Army Welfare Trust (AWT). He also worked as member in Tax Reforms Committee of Ministry of Finance and Anomaly Committee of FBR.

He was faculty member of Fatima Jinnah Women University, AIOU and ICMA Pakistan. He is also working with HEC on World Bank projects.

