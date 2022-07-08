TDAP holds webinar on production of quality products

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan hosted a webinar on “How to produce quality products” on 5th of July 2022. The objective of the webinar was to apprise the industry stakeholders about the production side of the product with respect to its standardization, quality control and methodology to help clinch the footing in the international markets.

Mubeen Abid, of the Industry Support Cell, SMEDA apprised the participants about the improvement capabilities required in the production side. He said that proper measures and timely actions taken streamline the production side. He also detailed the quality management system including quality monitoring, defect proactive response and talked about the overall impact on the performance by opting the quality, management system.

Mubeen also talked on the production engineering by elaborating the basics for manufacturing i.e., the batch system, the continuous system and the project system. He also detailed the lay out and process planning. Mubeen informed the participants about the building of standard compliant implementation system and also detailed on the understanding of customer’s production requirement and specification drawings.

Assistant Manager, TDAP, Faisal Zaman moderated the webinar activity. Later, question answer session was held. The participants thanked TDAP for hosting such a knowledge packed activity and hoped that such activities would help enhancing their capacity building with regard to their better business prospects.

