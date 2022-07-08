Use of water for farming

It is heartening to note that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has said that the cost of hydel projects should be borne by those consumers (provinces) who use water for agriculture purposes.

The provinces and the agriculture land-owning elites of provinces can work in tandem to build hydel projects to effectively deal with the challenge of growing water shortages, which is adversely affecting our efforts aimed at realizing the country’s true agriculture potential.

This will require provinces and big agriculturists to make the required investments. Water conservation is the careful use and preservation of water supply. The hydel projects as suggested by Nepra can help provinces conserve water in a meaningful manner.

All the provinces, particularly Sindh and Punjab, must start making adequate allocations in their respective annual development plans (ADPs) in this regard.

Provincial governments must reach out to agriculturists with a view to seeking their greater participation in this endeavour which, in my view, will not be less than a national cause.

We must not lose sight of the fact that agriculture still accounts for 25 percent of our GDP. Increased water availability will certainly boost agri share in country’s GDP.

Salman Rashid (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022