Nine Sudanese dead, dozens hurt in Egypt car crash

CAIRO: A bus collided with a truck in southern Egypt killing nine Sudanese and injuring dozens of other people Thursday, official media reported.

The bus carrying the Sudanese and truck loaded with ice crashed on the desert route between Abu Simbel and Aswan, near the Sudanese border, state-run newspaper Akhbar Al-Youm reported.

It said the crash injured 43 Sudanese and five Egyptians.

Sudanese travel regularly to Egypt, with which their country shares cultural and commercial ties, but the area is also a tourist resort home to Abu Simbel temple.

In April, a tourist bus collided with a pickup truck on the same road, killing 10 people including four French tourists and a Belgian.

Crashes are relatively common in Egypt, where many roads are in disrepair and traffic regulations frequently ignored.

Official figures show that 7,000 people died in road accidents in the country in 2020.