AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
ANL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
AVN 76.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.48%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
EFERT 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
EPCL 74.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.6%)
FCCL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.66%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FLYNG 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.78%)
MLCF 26.04 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
OGDC 81.25 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (4.97%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TPL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
TPLP 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
TRG 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
UNITY 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,093 Increased By 20.8 (0.51%)
BR30 15,043 Increased By 152.5 (1.02%)
KSE100 41,308 Increased By 148.6 (0.36%)
KSE30 15,741 Increased By 81 (0.52%)
UniCredit CEO says ‘progressive disengagement’ from Russia needed

Reuters 07 Jul, 2022

MILAN: UniCredit is working on a “progressive disengagement” from Russia, which is performing well from a financial standpoint, the Italian bank’s chief executive told Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

“Russia is performing financially and this cannot be overlooked,” he said. “On the other hand there are political considerations that must be taken into account: a progressive disengagement is needed … to safeguard our clients and our staff.”

Orcel said the direction of travel for the bank remained that set by the business plan he unveiled in December but he did not rule out “adjustments” given the situation.

UniCredit executive says chances to cut Russia exposure ‘limited’

“We’re navigating rougher seas than anticipated,” he said. Orcel also stressed there was “nothing personal” in the board’s decision on Wednesday to axe the role of Italy head held by long-time manager Niccolo Ubertalli and place the domestic business under the CEO’s direct remit.

