KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 5, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,102.57 High: 41,453.06 Low: 41,067.55 Net Change: 245.62 Volume (000): 41,389 Value (000): 1,792,532 Makt Cap (000) 1,633,838,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,854.15 NET CH. (-) 1.72 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,916.50 NET CH. (-) 64.39 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,512.50 NET CH. (-) 77.28 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,554.96 NET CH. (-) 23.64 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,750.08 NET CH. (-) 12.44 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,292.67 NET CH. (+) 9.01 ------------------------------------ As on: 5-July-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022