Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 5, 2022). ==================================== BR...
06 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 5, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,102.57
High: 41,453.06
Low: 41,067.55
Net Change: 245.62
Volume (000): 41,389
Value (000): 1,792,532
Makt Cap (000) 1,633,838,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,854.15
NET CH. (-) 1.72
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,916.50
NET CH. (-) 64.39
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,512.50
NET CH. (-) 77.28
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,554.96
NET CH. (-) 23.64
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,750.08
NET CH. (-) 12.44
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,292.67
NET CH. (+) 9.01
------------------------------------
As on: 5-July-2022
====================================
