KU sucide attack: ATC sends suspect on physical remand

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a key suspect in April's University of Karachi (KU) suicide attack from the city's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, Aaj News reported.

The suspect, who has been identified as Dad Baksh, belongs to the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). As per reports, he was in contact with Habitan Bashir, husband of KU suicide bomber Shari Baloch.

On Tuesday, an Anti-Terrorism Court sent Baksh on physical remand till July 16.

In April, at least four people including three Chinese nationals were killed and two injured after a suicide blast targeted a van carrying staff from the Confucius Institute at Karachi University. The banned Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack.

Three Chinese nationals among 4 killed by female suicide bomber in Karachi university

On Monday, a 13-member Chinese delegation led by Deputy Director-General CTD of China Gao Fei called on the Sindh chief minister and discussed the security of Chinese nationals working in the province and progress in the investigation of the attack.

KU attack case: CM, Chinese team discuss progress in investigations

IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon said technical and ground sources had been utilized for an in-depth investigation and an important accused had been arrested with the efforts of the CTD Intelligence team.

Details of the investigation have been shared with relevant Chinese authorities.