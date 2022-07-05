Govt officials asked to report, deposit all Toshakhana gifts

ISLAMABAD: Cabinet Division has directed all the officials to report and deposit all gifts in Toshakhana irrespective of their price without fail, adding that cases will not be processed till gifts are deposited in Toshakhana.

These instructions were issued after the sale of gifts from foreign dignitaries to former Prime Minister Imran Khan came to light. Former President Asif Ali Zardari, former Prime Ministers, Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani are facing related cases in National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Cabinet Division has written a letter to all the Federal Secretaries, copies of which have also been sent to Secretary to President, Secretary to Prime Minister, Secretary Senate and Secretary National Assembly, in which procedure of acceptance and disposal of gifts has been explained.

Para-1 of Cabinet Division’s O.M No.8/5/2017-TK of December 18, 2018, on this issue available on the website of Cabinet Division, provides as follows:

Inter-ministerial body to formulate new Toshakhana policy

“The responsibility rests with the individual recipient to report receipt of the gift(s) to Cabinet Division. All gifts received by the Government/Public functionaries irrespective of their prices, must be reported and deposited immediately in Toshakhana of the Cabinet Division, Government of Pakistan.

If it is found, on checking, that an individual has not reported the receipt of a gift, appropriate action will be taken against him under the relevant rules”.

Cabinet Division, in its letter has stated that it has been observed that despite clear policy instructions, some of the recipients either do not report or deposit the gifts in Toshakhana immediately or keep it with themselves even after assessing of value, which is against the policy.

In view of the existing situation, Cabinet Division has reiterated that all gifts received by the Government/ public functionaries irrespective of their prices, must be reported and deposited immediately in Toshakhana of the Cabinet Division, (Government of Pakistan) without fail. Cabinet Division has further explained that in future, it will not process cases/ get assessment done till the gifts have been deposited in Toshakhana as per laid down procedure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022