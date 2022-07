Major reshuffle in NAB

ISLAMABAD: In a major reshuffle in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Director-General (DG) NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi who also remained a member of Panama Paper’s case Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been transferred and posted as DG Training and Research (T&R) division at bureau headquarters.

According to three separate notifications issued here, DG NAB Balochistan Farmanullah has been transferred and appointed as DG NAB Rawalpindi.

It says that DG NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem has also been transferred and posted as DG Awareness and Prevention (A&P) Division at the NAB (HQ), Islamabad.

In his place, Mirza Sultan Muhammad Saleem has been posted in NAB DG Lahore. Sultan Saleem was currently working as DG NAB Sukkur, it says.

It further says that Masood Alam Khan DG NAB operation division NAB headquarters posted as DG NAB Sukkur.

Furthermore, DG operation NAB Multan Nauman Aslam was transferred and posted as DG operation NAB Balochistan.

