ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
ASC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.72%)
BOP 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGGL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MLCF 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.53%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.89%)
PTC 6.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.13%)
SNGP 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
TPLP 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.05%)
TREET 28.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
UNITY 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
YOUW 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,057 Decreased By -34.6 (-0.85%)
BR30 14,907 Decreased By -45.7 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,103 Decreased By -245.6 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,635 Decreased By -101.8 (-0.65%)
ATC approves 7-day physical remand of Babar Ghauri

  • MQM leader faces charges of massive corruption of around Rs 2.8 billion in Karachi Port Trust
BR Web Desk 05 Jul, 2022

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Babar Ghauri to police on a 7-day physical remand, Aaj News reported.

Ghauri, who returned to Pakistan last night after seven years of self-exile, was taken into custody from the Jinnah International Airport.

He was produced before the court today amid tight security. The police apprised the court that Ghauri was suspected of facilitating a provocative speech and that a case has been registered against him at the SITE Super Highway Police Station.

After hearing the police’s arguments, the court awarded them a seven-day remand of Ghauri.

Earlier, Ghauri had approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) for protective bail in the corruption cases registered with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The SHC had granted Ghauri a nine-day protective bail against two surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Ghauri and others are facing charges of massive corruption of Rs 2.8 billion in Karachi Port Trust (KPT). The embezzlement allegedly took place when he was federal minister for Ports and Shipping between 2008 and 2013.

The accused are facing charges of making 940 illegal appointments in the KPT in 2012.

MQM KPT Babar Ghauri arrested

