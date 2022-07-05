ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.91%)
Jul 05, 2022
Babar Ghauri arrested at Karachi airport

Monitoring Desk 05 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) senior leader Babar Ghauri has been taken into custody as soon he landed at Karachi airport after ending self-imposed exile, Aaj News reported on Monday.

Babar Ghauri was taken into custody over his alleged involvement in a corruption and terrorism case.

Last week, the MQM leader had decided to return to Pakistan and approached Sindh High Court for bail. The high court granted security bail to the MQM leader for 2 weeks. He was asked to submit two surety bonds of Rs100,000 each. Later, the provincial government decided to launch an inquiry against Babar Ghauri in the Saulat Mirza case.

Babar Ghauri and others are facing charges of massive corruption of around Rs 2.8 billion in Karachi Port Trust (KPT). Ghauri was the federal minister for Ports and Shipping between 2008 and 2013. The accused are facing charges of making 940 illegal appointments in the KPT in 2012.

