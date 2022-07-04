Shujaat acknowledges role of overseas Pakistanis in economy

LAHORE: PML US chapter president Mian Zakir Naseem called on former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence and discussed important issues concerning the country’s political and economic situation. Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, President Pakistan Kabaddi Federation and Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Investment Board were also present.

Party matters and national issues were also discussed during the meeting. Shujaat Hussain said on the occasion that overseas Pakistanis are playing a key role in strengthening the national economy, they are an asset of Pakistan, these people work hard day and night in foreign lands and send valuable foreign exchange to Pakistan and contribute more and more in the development of the country.

He said that expatriates are patriotic and talented due to which the name of Pakistan is shining in the world. He also issued instructions to Mian Zakir Naseem for strengthening and improving the party in the United States.

