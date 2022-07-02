ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
Pakistan

Security forces kill three terrorists in North Waziristan, says ISPR

  • Weapons and ammunition recovered
BR Web Desk 02 Jul, 2022

Security forces killed three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, Aaj News reported.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted in the Ghulam Khan Kalay area of North Waziristan district following reports of the presence of terrorists.

During an exchange of fire, three terrorists who were actively involved in militant activities against security forces, were killed.

Security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists, the military's media wing stated.

Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Last week, security forces killed four terrorists in an IBO in North Waziristan. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from them.

Pakistan soldiers ISPR terrorists

