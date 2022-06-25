Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Security forces have killed four terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the military's media affairs wing said in a statement on Saturday.

"Security forces conducted an operation on the reported presence of terrorists," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"During the fire exchange, four terrorists got killed. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists."

Security forces kill six BLF terrorists in Paroom IBO: ISPR

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, the statement reads.

Last week, the security forces killed six terrorists of the banned Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) during an operation based on information about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Central Makran Mountain Range, near Paroom, Balochistan.

The security forces conducted an operation to apprehend the terrorists, said an ISPR news release.

The terrorists opened fire on the security forces while escaping from their hideout after the troops started a clearance operation in the area, the ISPR said.