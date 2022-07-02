ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
Coronavirus positivity ratio on the rise: NIH

Abdul Rasheed Azad 02 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is witnessing an increase in coronavirus positivity ratio with each passing day, as on Friday the National Institute of Health (NIH) reported 694 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity ratio of 3.93 percent which is the highest level of the past four and a half months.

According to the latest, Covid-19-related data released by the NIH, during the last 24 hours, 694 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported across the country after performing 17,640 tests reflecting a positivity ratio of 3.93 percent. This is the highest positivity ratio since February 19, when it was recorded at 4.15 percent.

As per the NIH statistics, currently, 101 Covid-19 patients are being treated in different medical facilities across the country. However, no deaths were reported during the last 24 hours across the country due to the virus. Since the pandemic outbreak, the country has reported a total 1,536,479 Covid-19 cases and 30,395 coronavirus deaths.

In the past 24 hours, nationwide a total 121 Covid-19 patients have recovered which took the national tally of recoveries to 1,499,762 since the pandemic outbreak.

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said the government was taking several measures to control the surge in cases. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had been holding meetings on a daily basis to overview the virus situation in the country, he said. “But we want the public to adopt precautionary measures and follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) religiously.”

“Especially during Eid-ul-Azha, make sure you are wearing masks in public spaces and practicing social distancing,” the minister stressed. “Avoid going to crowded areas, do not hug or shake hands on Eid and get immunised against the virus,” he added. Patel also urged the Ulema to ensure social distancing inside mosques and at religious gatherings.

The NCOC has recently issued new guidelines suggesting unvaccinated people should not be allowed to enter government offices. They suggested that Covid awareness programmes should be arranged in government offices and employees be also guided to protect their family members as well.

