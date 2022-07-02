ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 36.3 (0.88%)
BR30 15,237 Increased By 211.2 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,734 Increased By 192.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,891 Increased By 85.6 (0.54%)
‘Stop interfering in Afghanistan’, says Taliban leader in rare appearance

AFP 02 Jul, 2022

KABUL: The Taliban’s reclusive supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada called Friday for the world to stop telling them how to run Afghanistan, insisting sharia law was the only model for a successful Islamic state.

Akhundzada, who has not been filmed or photographed in public since the Taliban returned to power in August, was addressing a major gathering of religious scholars in the Afghan capital called to rubber-stamp the hardline Islamist group’s rule.

More than 3,000 clerics have gathered in Kabul since Thursday for the three-day men-only meeting, and Akhundzada’s appearance had been rumoured for days — although media are barred from covering the event.

“Why is the world interfering in our affairs?” he asked in an hour-long speech broadcast by state radio.

“They say ‘why don’t you do this, why don’t you do that?’ Why does the world interfere in our work?”

Akhundzada rarely leaves Kandahar, the Taliban’s birthplace and spiritual heartland, and apart from one undated photograph and several audio recordings of speeches, has almost no digital footprint.

But analysts say the former sharia court judge has an iron grip on the movement and he bears the title “Commander of the Faithful”.

His arrival at the meeting hall was greeted with cheers and chants, including “Long live the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”, the Taliban’s name for the country.

Akhundzada’s appearance comes a week after a powerful earthquake struck the east of the country, killing more than 1,000 people and leaving tens of thousands homeless.

No women are attending the clerics’ meeting, but a Taliban source told AFP this week that thorny issues such as girls’ education — which has divided opinion in the movement — would be discussed.

In Geneva on Friday, the United Nations human rights chief urged the Taliban to look to other Muslim countries for inspiration on improving the rights of women in a religious context.

Addressing an urgent council debate on the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan, Michelle Bachelet said they were “experiencing the most significant and rapid roll-back in enjoyment of their rights across the board in decades”.

“I strongly encourage the de facto authorities to engage with predominantly Muslim countries with experience in promoting women and girls’ rights, as guaranteed in international law, in that religious context,” she said.

Afghanistan Taliban Hibatullah Akhundzada Taliban government

