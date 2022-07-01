US envoy Donald Blome, others present credentials to President Alvi

US Ambassador Donald Armin Blome presented his credentials to President Arif Alvi on Friday during a ceremony held at the President House, Islamabad, APP reported.

Talking to the US ambassador, President Alvi emphasised that a constructive and sustained engagement between the two countries on the principles of mutual respect and interest was vital to promote peace, development, and security in the region.

“We encourage US companies to invest in Pakistan and reap dividends from the lucrative benefits offered by Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones”, he said.

He said that this year would mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Pak-US diplomatic ties which would be celebrated befittingly.

The president noted that there had been a healthy momentum of engagement between Pakistan and the USA through dialogues on the climate change, health, energy, Trade, and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA).

President Alvi highlighted that Pakistan was actively involved in engagement with its diaspora in the USA in the Tech sector and was desirous of more investments from the US companies.

Donald Blome was confirmed as Pakistan’s next US Ambassador on March 3, 2022. He is the first full-time ambassador after David Hale, who completed his three-year term in Islamabad and left for Washington to take over as undersecretary of state for political affairs.

The ambassador took the oath on May 18 as the US Ambassador to Pakistan. The oath was administered by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. The appointment of a full-time ambassador was expected to boost bilateral ties between the country.

Blome arrived in Pakistan on May 23, however, his credentials were not received immediately by President Arif Alvi.