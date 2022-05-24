ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
Pakistan

New US ambassador Blome assumes charge

Recorder Report 24 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Donald Blome began his assignment at the United States Embassy Monday, according to a press release issued by US Embassy Islamabad.

Ambassador Blome will lead the United States Mission in Pakistan in its ongoing efforts to deepen connections between the Pakistani and American people and work with the government of Pakistan towards a more stable, secure, and prosperous future for Pakistan. Ambassador Blome brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this shared effort and to the U.S. Mission in Pakistan. On his arrival, Ambassador Blome said, “I am thrilled to be in Pakistan.

I look forward to exploring this beautiful country and acquainting myself with its people and its culture. Most importantly, in this 75th year of U.S.-Pakistan relations, I will continue to build on the strong relationship between our countries.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

