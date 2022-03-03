US confirms Donald Blome as next ambassador to Pakistan

The US has appointed Donald Blome as its next ambassador to Pakistan.

"Congratulations to Donald Blome on being confirmed by the Senate as our next ambassador to Pakistan," the US state department tweeted on Thursday.

"Partnership with Pakistan is key to progress on regional security, trade and investment, the climate crisis, and human rights."

The previous ambassador to Pakistan was David Hale, who served from 2015 in Islamabad.

Biden picks career diplomat Donald Blome for top posting in Pakistan

Last year, US President Joe Biden had nominated Blome, who is currently ambassador to Tunisia, as his top diplomat in Pakistan.

Ambassador Blome earned a B.A. and a J.D. from the University of Michigan and also speaks Arabic.