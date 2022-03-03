ANL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
ASC 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.91%)
AVN 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.24%)
BOP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FFL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.72%)
FNEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
GGL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.9%)
GTECH 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
HUMNL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
MLCF 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.01%)
PACE 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.31%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.51%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.91%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.98%)
TPLP 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.5%)
TREET 34.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
UNITY 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.34%)
WAVES 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.59%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,499 Decreased By -10.2 (-0.23%)
BR30 16,637 Decreased By -98.6 (-0.59%)
KSE100 44,389 Decreased By -125.5 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,335 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US confirms Donald Blome as next ambassador to Pakistan

  • The previous ambassador, David Hale, served during 2015-18 in Islamabad
BR Web Desk 03 Mar, 2022

The US has appointed Donald Blome as its next ambassador to Pakistan.

"Congratulations to Donald Blome on being confirmed by the Senate as our next ambassador to Pakistan," the US state department tweeted on Thursday.

"Partnership with Pakistan is key to progress on regional security, trade and investment, the climate crisis, and human rights."

The previous ambassador to Pakistan was David Hale, who served from 2015 in Islamabad.

Biden picks career diplomat Donald Blome for top posting in Pakistan

Last year, US President Joe Biden had nominated Blome, who is currently ambassador to Tunisia, as his top diplomat in Pakistan.

Ambassador Blome earned a B.A. and a J.D. from the University of Michigan and also speaks Arabic.

Pakistan US ambassador Donald Armin Blome

Comments

1000 characters

US confirms Donald Blome as next ambassador to Pakistan

‘Pro-economy’ ordinance promulgated

Sick industrial units: ‘Carry forward’ of business losses allowed

Russian forces capture Ukrainian city of Kherson

Purchase of sugar from mills: MoF refuses to allocate funds

PM launches ‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’: 4.5m low-income families to get Rs1trn interest-free loans

Pakistan apprises EU official of its 'principled' position on Russia-Ukraine

'Looks a good wicket': Cummins upbeat for historic Pakistan Test

Energy sector: Circular debt swells to Rs2.358trn in 7 months

Re1/litre IDL likely: SPR for 30-day consumption on the cards

Jul-Feb trade deficit widens 82.2pc to $31.959bn YoY

Read more stories