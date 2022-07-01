ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
LTO Karachi shows remarkable achievement

Recorder Report Updated 01 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi has shown remarkable achievement by collecting revenue amounting to Rs 1,595 billion in all taxes during the period July 2021–June 2022 as against Rs 1,124 billion collected the previous year, showing an overall growth of 42% vis-å-vis the overall collection made during the same period last year.

July 2021-May 2022: Karachi LTO collects record Rs1,396bn revenue

The overall budget target assigned to LTO Karachi by the federal government for the period July 2021 to June 2022 was Rs 1,449 billion against which LTO Karachi has achieved Rs 1,595 billion which is Rs 146 billion in excess of the assigned target. During the month of June 2022, the LTO, Karachi has also surpassed the budgetary target fixed at Rs 170 billion by collecting gigantic Rs 196 billion in all taxes against the target fixed by the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Taxes Federal Government revenue collection LTO Karachi

