Pakistan

Dr Qibla Ayaz’s removal from BoG: IHC issues notices to federation, IIUI chancellor

Terence J Sigamony 01 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices to the federation and the chancellor of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) against the removal of Dr Qibla Ayaz from the university’s Board of Governors.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaque Khan, on Thursday, heard the petition of Dr Ayaz, an eminent Islamic scholar, who holds the post of CII chairman.

The bench after hearing the preliminary submission of the petitioner’s counsel, Umer Ijaz Gillani, suspended the operation of the impugned notification till 7th July 2022 and grant a stay order restoring Dr Ayaz to the Board.

Dr Ayaz has challenged his removal from the university’s Board of Governors. Dr Ayazwas appointed to the Board of Governors of the IIUI in November 2020 for a period of two years. However, on account of some differences with the university’s administration, in April 2022, his tenure was cut short and he was removed from the Board of Governors by the Pro-Chancellor and Rector.

The petitioner has challenged his removal on multiple grounds. He contends that under Section 9(5) of the IIUI Ordinance, only the Chancellor of the University, President Arif Alvi, can remove someone from the BoG.

The university’s administration, which is itself accountable to the Board of Governors, cannot remove a member of BoG. Also, even the chancellor can remove someone during his tenure only on serious grounds, such as insanity, incapacity, and gross misconduct. The removal notification provides no reasons whatsoever.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Arif Alvi Islamabad High Court Sardar Ejaz Ishaque Khan Dr Qibla Ayaz Umer Ijaz Gillani

