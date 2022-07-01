Recounting for election of Punjab CM today: PML-N finalises strategy for vital session

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has finalised strategy on recount for the election of Punjab chief minister scheduled to be held on Friday (today) in the light of directions of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

As per strategy, Hamza Shehbaz would attend the Punjab Assembly session on Friday from a local hotel. After the disqualification of PTI’s 25 MPAs, the PML-N enjoys majority with 164 votes in Punjab Assembly, whereas, the PTI has been left with 158 votes.

The PML-N also had support of the seven PPP MPAs, taking the number of votes to 172. On the other hand, the PTI also had support of 10 MPAs of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), taking the number of its votes to 168.

In this situation, the role of five independent MPAs has become crucial in this situation and the PML-N claimed that it enjoyed support of that MPAs.

As per sub-clause (4) of Article 130 of the Constitution, if either of the two candidates fails to gain the simple majority with 186 votes, a re-election for the leader of the House will be held. The candidate, who gains majority in the re-poll, will be elected as the leader of the House.

Talking to the MPAs at Model Town, Hamza Shehbaz said that he always respects the verdict of the judiciary and will do so today.

“The ongoing constitutional crisis for the last three months in Punjab would be done away with by this judgment,” he said.

“Hopefully, the effects of this verdict would prove to be a good cause for the people of the province”.

“I do not believe in doing politics for the sake of politics rather consider politics as doing public service. Objective of my life is to create ease in the lives of creatures of Allah Almighty and redress the distress of grieved humanity,” Hamza emphasized.

He denounced that the opposition for the sake of their ego had pushed the province into a constitutional crisis and the people of the province faced a great loss owing to this constitutional crisis. He underscored that PML-N always faced the challenges bravely and did not take any step which transgressed the constitution and the law.

Moreover, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar said on Thursday that Hamza Shehbaz would remain the Chief Minister of Punjab for the PML-N still had the majority with 177 votes in the Punjab Assembly.

Talking to media after the Lahore High Court’s judgment, Tarar claimed that the court did not order for a new election rather the LHC has ordered recounting of votes after excluding the 25 dissident MPAs.

“We still have 177 votes in the Punjab Assembly. The PTI has 168 votes in the Punjab Assembly. We are ahead with a lead of 9 votes”, he said. “Hamza Shehbaz will remain the Chief Minister. Only those members, who are present in the House, will be counted. We accept the court verdict. We will implement this decision”, he vowed.

Tarar maintained that this time those who resort to mean tactics will be imprisoned for six months.

“Democracy is powerful and will remain so”, he said.

Another PML-N leader Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan told media that if anyone tried to disrupt the recounting process, he would face contempt of court.

“The PTI hoodwinked the people during its rule. If anyone tries to put pressure in the recounting of votes, the court will take action”, he warned.

