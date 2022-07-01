Senators discuss problems of students who returned from Ukraine

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture met under the chairpersonship of Senator Irfan Siddiqui to vet various agenda items here at the Parliament House on Thursday.

The committee deliberated on the issues being faced by Pakistani students who have returned from Ukraine due to war. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) submitted that to holistically review the matter a joint meeting of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, HEC and PMC (Pakistan Medical Commission) would help in this regard. The HEC apprised that apparently, most of the students were enrolled in Ukrainian medical institutions; therefore, the presence of PMC representatives will be crucial. HEC assured of all possible support in the matter.

A petition regarding the transfer of female teachers from high-risk and remote areas to peaceful areas was discussed.

The ministry presented that after the 18th amendment the matter was provincial however the Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer said that maximum support would be granted for the transfer as a matter of their right and Justice.

The matter of the Tenure Track system (TTS) for the faculty members of the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar was also presented by the vice chancellor (UET) Peshawar. The HEC presented that the TTS standing committee is constituted.

The committee is overseeing all TTS-related issues and meetings are held regularly to review the status of TTS faculty members at various stages of their tenure. The HEC also apprised that upon receiving increased salary notification for TTS faculty members from HEC and have approved an increase in TTS salary w.e.f September 2021 in anticipation of approval of syndicate for the benefit of TTS faculty. It was further informed that HEC has handed over the endorsement to universities, and it will resolve the delay.

