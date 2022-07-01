SECMC unearths 11m tons of coal to generate power, saves $700m per annum

KARACHI: Sindh Engro Coal Mines Company (SECMC), a partner of the provincial government, has unearthed 11 million tons of coal to generate electricity which has saved $700 million per annum for the country.

This emerged in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Energy Abu Bakar, CEO Engro Energy Ahsan Zafar Syed, CEO SECMC Amir Iqbal and others.

Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh and CEO Engro Energy Ahsan Zafar told the chief minister that 11 million tons of coal has been unearthed and fed into (coal-fired) power plant which generated 10.5 million units (KWh) electrify and transmitted into the national grid since its inception.

Imtiaz Shaikh said that the power plant would generate 1.3 GW by the end of December 22 which was critical for national energy security.

The CM was told that the 11 million tons of coal supplied to the power plant has saved $700 million per annum for the country. “The saving would be doubled by December 2022 as mine would expand from 3.8 mtpa to 7.6 mtpa,” Minister energy said.

CEO Engro Energy Ahsan Zafar said that the project was serving the community at its best. He added out of total employment opportunities it has provided 80 percent employment to the locals. Over 4000 students are enrolled in its 24 schools.

The meeting was told that 25000 patients were being given treatment at its hospitals annually and the project has improved the livelihoods of the local people by providing them clean drinking water.

Under the project one million trees have been planted to improve the environment of the area which the chief minister termed vital for the entire Thar Desert.

The chief minister appreciated the contribution of Thar coal in energy security and directed SECMC to expand its production because the railway line would be laid from Coal Mine to the main railway line to transport Thar coal to the country. “This is a real game changer that’s why he has been terming Thar as Game changer in terms of energy production in the country,” the CM concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022