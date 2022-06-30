ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
Former Sindh governor meets Nawaz in London

INP 30 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair met former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London and discussed overall political and economic situation of the country, it was learnt on Wednesday.

At the meeting, which took place at Nawaz’s son, Hussain Nawaz’s office, the former governor briefed him about the organizational matters of the party in Sindh. Former finance minister Ishaq Dar, PML-N UK President Zubair Gull and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

