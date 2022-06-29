ANL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
Jun 29, 2022
Pakistan

PMD predicts heavy rains in Karachi from Friday

  • Says rain may also cause flooding
BR Web Desk 29 Jun, 2022

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted thundershowers in Karachi from July 1 till July 5, warning that the heavy rains may also cause flooding.

The Met Office has said that moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter upper parts of the country from today, which may intensify and expand to southern parts of the country by the weekend. Due to this, heavy rainfall with windstorms are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and Dadu.

Heavy rains, strong winds hit parts of Karachi

The PMD has advised fishermen to remain careful due to rough sea conditions from July 3 to July 5.

Sindh's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also issued directions to relevant authorities to take all necessary measures to handle an emergency.

It has advised the public to stay away from windows and doors during heavy rain and strong winds, and also avoid driving.

"Travellers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period," the notification said.

Monsoon rains may start on 30th

The Met Office also said heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Faisalabad from July 2 to 4.

Pakistan Karachi rain met office

