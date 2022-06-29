General elections will be held in October: Rashid

LAHORE: Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) President and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid said on Tuesday that he is convinced that general elections in the country would be held in October.

“Elections were must, if the country was to be pulled out of prevailing crises,” he said while talking to media on Tuesday.

Referring to growing distrust among the coalition partners of the PML-N government, Rashid said that situation had come to such a point that now the allied parties had started expressing their concerns. “Both the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have now started saying openly that they were dodged,” he added.

Expressing serious concern over soaring inflation, he said increasing prices of essential items and electricity and petroleum prices pushed the people in difficult situation and they would be dumbfounded next time when they would receive their electricity bills. He announced to hold rallies in all four constituencies of Lahore after Eid-ul-Azha in connection with by-polls for Punjab Assembly scheduled on July 17.

