New visa rules approved for Afghan citizens

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved new rules under visa regime review for Afghan citizens under which Pakistan’s consulates all over the world will process the visas of Afghan citizens by considering their current nationality and passport instead of their country of origin.

This was announced by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb along with Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman and Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira after the cabinet meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Aurangzeb said that to promote trade with Afghanistan, a sub-category has been included in the work visa category under which drivers, transporters, and helpers have been included in an online visa system.

She said for a multiple entry visa, the six months period will be extendable to one year subject to approval by the Ministry of Interior.

To promote trade and create ease of doing business in the country, she added that Afghan workers and traders have been exempted from the Board of Investment (BOI)’s recommendation letter and the SECP’s registration requirements.

She said that the NADRA has been directed to make necessary changes in the online system in this regard and a cabinet sub-committee has also been formed for further ease of doing business. She said visa regime review also includes relaxation of visa provision for Afghan patients.

The federal cabinet also approved the National Hazardous Waste Management Policy, 2022, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Climate Change. The policy will address the decades-long problem of disposing of toxic, flammable and life-threatening waste in Pakistan. In addition, the policy is in line with Pakistan’s ratified international conventions, treaties and treaties. A national committee will be set up to implement the policy. In addition, a Technical Committee on Hazardous Waste will be set up. In addition, a Central Directorate for Chemicals and Waste will be set up.

The Cabinet agreed that during town planning, residential and industrial areas should be kept separate and a Solid Waste Management Plan should be formulated to ensure its implementation.

According to the statement issued by the PM Office, the Cabinet endorsed the following decisions taken at the June 22, 2022 meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee.

Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs125,819,029 for various requirements of 6 Aviation Squadron, Cabinet Division (Customs Duties and Payment of Clearing Agent).

Payment of Rs40 million for the media publicity campaign by the NCOC through a TSG.

A TSG to meet critical shortfall owing to enhancement of rental ceiling of accommodation under demand No 28 and 29, during CFY-2021-2022.

Approval for additional funds to meet the shortfall in the annual budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the Financial Year 2021-2022.

A TSG for special communications organization (SCO) during the current financial year 2021-2022.

Approval of supplementary grant of Rs1,224.41 million for payment admissible to the families of deceased/Shaheed families under the Prime Minister’s Assistance Package.

Approval of a supplementary grant of Rs39.363 million for the purchase of surveillance cameras with accessories for maintaining the law and order situation during the upcoming protest/ sit-in by a political party.

Approval of supplementary grant of Rs140.209 million for maintaining law and order situation during protest/ sit-in announced by a political party.

Regular Supplementary Grant amounting to 5,695.550 million in respect of Civil Armed Forces for the CFY 2021-2022 to meet the anticipated access expenditure under other than employees related expenses head up to June 2022.

A TSG for permanent settlement of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Refugees 1989 and onwards.

Supplementary/ Additional Grant in Aid to Pakistan Railways for settlement of pending dues on account of pensions/ financial assistance package for families of deceased employees and benevolent fund.

Approval of TSG amounting to Rs6,133.314 million in favour of the Federal Directorate of Immunization.

Approval for allocation of additional funds amounting to Rs16.842 million through TSG.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet has strongly condemned the attack on the polio team in Tank. Two constables and a polio team worker were martyred in the polio team which was strongly condemned by the Cabinet. The interior ministry has been directed to submit a report on the incident at the next Cabinet meeting.

