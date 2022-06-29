People’s bus service: 100 more buses reach Karachi from China

KARACHI: Good news for Karachiites as 100 more buses for People’s Intra-District Bus Service arrived at Karachi port from China on Tuesday.

Sindh Information and Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that 100 more buses of Peoples Intra-District Bus Service from China have reached Karachi port.

Memon said that route one of People’s Bus Service has become operational, on Monday and soon, red buses will be seen running on route 2 from July 1, while buses will be seen operational on all seven routes in Karachi within two months.

The minister said that Pakistan Peoples Party is fast-moving to fulfill the promise made to the citizens of Karachi. Soon after the launch of the Red Bus Service, Orange Line will also be launched for the citizens of Orangi.

Sharjeel Memon said that a total of 240 modern buses of the People’s Bus Service have reached Karachi. He promised the citizens of Karachi that the PPP government will bring thousands of buses in a year or two. Progress has been made on setting up a manufacturing plant.