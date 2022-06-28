ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.25%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.04%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.06%)
BOP 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.89%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.25%)
GTECH 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.52%)
HUMNL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.28%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.17%)
MLCF 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.47%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.63%)
TPL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.09%)
TPLP 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
TREET 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.56%)
TRG 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
UNITY 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.51%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.24%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By -48 (-1.15%)
BR30 15,168 Decreased By -219.4 (-1.43%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -113 (-0.27%)
KSE30 15,934 Decreased By -75 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO talks ‘difficult’ with Turkey on Finland, Sweden: UK PM

AFP 28 Jun, 2022

MADRID: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Tuesday that talks with Turkey over Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO would be “difficult” but said “progress” had been made.

“Finland and Sweden, breaking decades of historic neutrality, are now wanting to join. It will be a difficult conversation,” he told reporters on the plane taking him to Madrid for a NATO summit.

“I think the key thing here is that… progress is being made,” he added.

“I think it’s very important for our alliance that those two countries should be brought in.”

For a new country to join the military alliance, all existing members must agree.

But Turkey has so far refused to greenlight their applications, effectively vetoing Finland and Sweden from joining.

US to announce ‘long-term’ military reinforcements in Europe: official

Ankara has accused both nations, particularly Sweden, of offering a safe haven to Kurdish militants who have been waging a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also called on the pair to lift arms embargoes imposed on Ankara in 2019 over its military offensive in Syria.

The leaders of Finland and Sweden met Erdogan on Tuesday just hours before the official opening of the Madrid NATO summit in a bid to get him to drop objections to them joining.

Boris Johnson Turkey NATO Sweden Finland

Comments

1000 characters

NATO talks ‘difficult’ with Turkey on Finland, Sweden: UK PM

Pakistan hopeful of nearly $2bn inflow after IMF clubs 7th and 8th reviews

Rupee appreciates as Pakistan closer to reviving IMF bailout programme

PTI never shifted burden of inflation onto people despite IMF's pressure: Imran Khan

KSE-100 falls 0.27% amid economic uncertainty

Pakistan’s REER drops to 93.57 in May

ECP seeks Army deployment in NA-245 by-election, Sindh LG polls

US to provide nearly $55mn more humanitarian aid for Afghanistan: Blinken

Protest against load shedding on Karachi's Mauripur Road ends

Dubai will open 50 special offices across the globe to boost business hub status

At least 3 killed in attack on polio vaccination team in North Waziristan

Read more stories