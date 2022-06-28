ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.42%)
ASC 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
ASL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
AVN 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.76%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
FFL 6.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
GGL 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
GTECH 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.28%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
MLCF 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PACE 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
PTC 7.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TPL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.68%)
TPLP 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
TREET 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.5%)
TRG 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
UNITY 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.63%)
WAVES 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
YOUW 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,329 Decreased By -57.8 (-0.38%)
KSE100 41,903 Increased By 24 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,026 Increased By 16.9 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysia urges palm oil mills to resume production despite price drop

Reuters 28 Jun, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities on Tuesday called on palm oil millers to resume production and buy oil palm fruits from farmers, after a recent plunge in prices of the edible oil prompted some companies to halt processing.

Unprofitable pricing meant mills in Malaysia, the world’s second-largest palm oil producer, had temporarily halted operations, an industry body said on Monday.

Malaysian crude palm oil futures posted their biggest one-month decline in more than 13 years in June, recording a 22% drop and erasing most of this year’s gains.

Prices had rallied to a record high earlier in 2022 due to supply concerns.

Wee Jeck Seng, deputy minister for plantation industries and commodities, said the government has received complaints about mills refusing to buy oil palm fruits.

Palm slumps 15pc for the week

“The fruits cannot be kept for more than two to three days, or they will rot. It will affect smallholders,” Wee told reporters on the sidelines of an industry seminar.

“The millers should be responsible, no matter if prices are high or low,” he said. The state-run Malaysian Palm Oil Board, the industry regulator, will discuss the matter with the mills, Wee said.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Millers Association (POMA) told Reuters on Monday that at current prices, the mills - which are already facing labour shortages and high input costs - stood to lose at least 150,000 ringgit ($34,114.17) for every 100 tonnes of crude palm oil produced.

Palm Oil Malaysian authorities

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysia urges palm oil mills to resume production despite price drop

Intra-day update: Rupee posts gain as Pakistan receives IMF targets

NA: Amendments to finance bill may be presented today

Encashment of guarantee: SEL approaches PM against PPIB decision

India bans Twitter accounts of several Pakistani embassies

Karachi: Protest against load-shedding continues, traffic choked

PM forewarns of ‘very tough’ IMF conditionalities

India rupee hits record low on higher global crude prices

High-quality coal from Afghanistan: PM approves import in rupees

46 migrants found dead in tractor-trailer in Texas

Economic advisory body comprises PM, the Pashas, others

Read more stories