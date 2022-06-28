ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
Anti-polio drive in FATA: army lending a helping hand

Recorder Report 28 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: A seven-day anti-polio campaign has been started here Monday during which over five million children in seven cities of Punjab including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mianwali, Layyah and Bahawalpur will be administered.

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said this while inaugurating the anti-polio drive by administering polio vaccine to innocent children in the slums of Union Council 83 today.

Talking to media, Salman Rafique said that Pakistan Army soldiers in FATA are ensuring the success of the anti-polio campaign. To eradicate polio, we have to play a role beyond politics. In the meeting of the Chief Secretary, all the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have been directed to ensure the goal during the anti-polio campaign, he said.

According to the WHO and UNICEF’s SOPs, innocent children in seven districts of Punjab will be vaccinated against polio. An anti-polio campaign will be launched in all districts of Punjab in coming September.

