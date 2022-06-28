ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
ASL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (6.06%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.42%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
GGL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.3%)
GTECH 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.28%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.71%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.5%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
PTC 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
TPLP 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.68%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.23%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.37%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.33%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 76.4 (1.87%)
BR30 15,387 Increased By 402.4 (2.69%)
KSE100 41,879 Increased By 826.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 16,009 Increased By 346.4 (2.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 28 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Treet Corporation Ltd #           21-Jun-22   28-Jun-22                                    28-Jun-22
Dynea Pakistan Ltd #              22-Jun-22   28-Jun-22                                    28-Jun-22
ZIL Ltd #                         22-Jun-22   28-Jun-22                                    28-Jun-22
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd            16-Jun-22   29-Jun-22
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd   17-Jun-22   29-Jun-22    70% (F)          44727              44741
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd #           22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                    29-Jun-22
Power Cement Ltd-Preference
Shares #                          22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                    29-Jun-22
Power Cement Ltd #                22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                    29-Jun-22
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd #          22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                    29-Jun-22
Kohat Cement Company Ltd #        23-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                    29-Jun-22
Security Investment Bank Ltd #    23-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                        44741
The Bank of Punjab #              23-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                    29-Jun-22
UBLPakistan Enterprise ETF **     29-Jun-22   29-Jun-22    9%               44739
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd            17-Jun-22   30-Jun-22
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd #        22-Jun-22   30-Jun-22                                    30-Jun-22
Silkbank Ltd                      23-Jun-22   30-Jun-22    NIL                             30-Jun-22
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation         24-Jun-22   30-Jun-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                      29-Jun-22   30-Jun-22
First National Equities Ltd #     23-Jun-22   1-Jul-22                                      1-Jul-22
Systems Ltd #                     24-Jun-22   1-Jul-22                                         44743
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Ltd        25-Jun-22   1-Jul-22
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd. 30-Jun-22   6-Jul-22     226.19% R        44740
TPL Insurance Ltd #               4-Jul-22    6-Jul-22                                         44748
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd        24-Jun-22   7-Jul-22
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd     5-Jul-22    11-Jul-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd #          7-Jul-22    13-Jul-22                                    13-Jul-22
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd #       8-Jul-22    14-Jul-22                                        44756
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd       5-Jul-22    15-Jul-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd #             8-Jul-22    19-Jul-22                                    19-Jul-22
Hashimi Can Company Ltd #         15-Jul-22   22-Jul-22                                        44764
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

PM forewarns of ‘very tough’ IMF conditionalities

Encashment of guarantee: SEL approaches PM against PPIB decision

Economic advisory body comprises PM, the Pashas, others

High-quality coal from Afghanistan: PM approves import in rupees

May FCA: Discos get Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

DSSI framework: $107m debt relief pact inked with France

No cut motions due to absence of opposition: NA approves 83 demands for grants

Russia, rejecting default, tells investors to go to western financial agents

Abolition of Octroi, Zila tax: Sindh govt to get Rs3.5bn to offset against losses

Govt fuel oil imports hit 4-yr high as it struggles to buy LNG

Read more stories