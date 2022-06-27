ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
ASL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (6.06%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.42%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
GGL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.3%)
GTECH 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.28%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.71%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.5%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
PTC 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
TPLP 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.68%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.23%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.37%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.33%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 76.4 (1.87%)
BR30 15,387 Increased By 402.4 (2.69%)
KSE100 41,879 Increased By 826.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 16,009 Increased By 346.4 (2.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee depreciates marginally against US dollar

  • Closes at 207.94 in inter-bank market on Monday
Recorder Report 27 Jun, 2022

Rupee depreciated marginally for the second-consecutive session on Monday, falling 46 paisas against the US dollar in the inter-bank as the market awaited revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed with a loss of 46 paisa or 0.22% to close at Rs207.94 against the greenback.

The rupee closed last week with a 0.61% gain against the US dollar, but not before it had plummeted to its all-time low of 211.93 in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

The rupee lost value in four of the five sessions during the previous week, but on Thursday it posted its biggest day-on-day appreciation, in absolute terms, against the US dollar in history. The gain that one day alone was Rs4.7, taking the currency from 211.93 to 207.23.

On Friday, the rupee depreciated marginally to close the week at 207.48.

The improvement in currency parity last week came on the back of “progress on budget measures” with the IMF as well as hope of foreign exchange inflow after Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced that the Chinese consortium had agreed to extend the roughly $2.3-billion loan.

Meanwhile, market analysts said that the market is waiting for the IMF approval.

“Pakistan remains in negotiations with Saudi Arabia to enhance an oil facility on deferred payments facility to $3.6 billion from an existing $1.2 billion,” said Abdullah Umer, analyst at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited, adding that if it materialises this would strengthen the local currency.

He added that the government’s demand-cutting measures will also slow consumption.

“Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have said that the daily consumption has declined by 15-20% after 16 June, which would reduce the import bill in coming months. Furthermore, the imposition of sales tax on petroleum products would also dent consumption,” he added.

The reduction in import bill bodes well for the rupee. A reduction in the import bill narrows the current account deficit, easing pressure on the exchange rate.

SBP Dollar rate Exchange rate PKR VS USD IMF Pakistan rupee rate dollar vs rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee depreciates marginally against US dollar

Pakistan's fuel oil imports to hit 4-year high as it struggles to buy LNG

FO says it was blocked from non-member BRICS meeting

Pakistan notifies revised control lists under Export Control Act 2004

May FCA: NEPRA approves hike of Rs7.9/unit

Oil prices edge higher ahead of G7 talks on new Russian sanctions

Pakistan orders masks on domestic flights as COVID numbers rise

Pakistan’s Bykea raises $10mn in fresh funding from existing backers

Afghan quake relief focus shifts to long term

LHC directs ECP to notify PTI members on Punjab Assembly reserved seats

Read more stories