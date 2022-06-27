ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
ASC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
ASL 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
AVN 79.15 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.08%)
BOP 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
FFL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
GGGL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.21%)
GTECH 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.46%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
KEL 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.88%)
KOSM 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
MLCF 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
PACE 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
PTC 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.42%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
TELE 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
TPL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
TPLP 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
TREET 29.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.36%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.71%)
UNITY 20.47 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
WAVES 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
YOUW 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.16%)
BR100 4,124 Increased By 40.6 (0.99%)
BR30 15,229 Increased By 244.3 (1.63%)
KSE100 41,570 Increased By 518.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,896 Increased By 233.7 (1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China Evergrande faces winding-up lawsuit in Hong Kong

Reuters 27 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: A winding-up petition has been filed against embattled property developer China Evergrande Group at the Hong Kong high court, the judiciary’s website showed.

The petition was made by “Top Shine Global Limited of Intershore Consult (Samoa) Limited”, according to the website, and a hearing will be held on Aug. 31.

Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the petition.

China Evergrande sticks to restructuring plan target of before end-July

Reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande’s offshore debt is deemed to be in default after missing payment obligations late last year.

The firm is expected to announce a preliminary restructuring plan by the end of July.

China Evergrande Group

Comments

1000 characters

China Evergrande faces winding-up lawsuit in Hong Kong

Supertax: Miftah asks ‘why so much consternation?’

Russia slides towards default as payment deadline expires

CPEC road projects: NHA to settle disputes with Chinese firms

PM forms body for mining sector turnaround

Purchases at USC: PM abolishes OTPS

IMF likely to indicate approval of agreement today

PTI criticises govt for taking ‘regressive’ economic steps

Gen Bajwa awarded ‘King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class’

G7 aims to raise $600bn to ‘counter’ China’s Belt and Road

Biden urges G7 to stay together as leaders target Russian gold

Read more stories