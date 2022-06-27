MQM-P threatens to quit govt if PPP does not fulfil promises

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) has threatened the coalition government that it would be compelled to ‘take its own decisions’ if the ruling party of Sindh, PPP, would not keep its promises made to them ahead of joining the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition for no-confidence motion against ex-prime minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, MQM-P leader and former Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar said that MQM-P accepted two ministries on the insistence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Akhtar added that MQM-P has clarified to the premier that it would not go with the government if Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) did not implement the agreement in true letter and spirit. He said the party would put its case before their Rabita (Coordination) Committee.

He once again warned that they would look for their options if the prevailing situation persisted. He said that the premier has promised them that he would ensure PPP carries through.

Akhtar said that the people would not embrace the defeat of MQM through gerrymandering. He added that the people of Karachi would not accept forged census results.