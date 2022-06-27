ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KMU wants to establish campus in Afghanistan

Recorder Report 27 Jun, 2022

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar is keen to establish its campus in Afghan capital Kabul. This was stated by Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Vice Chancellor KMU while talking to various Afghan officials in response to the offer made by the Afghan government to open a sub-campus in Kabul during his recent visit to Afghanistan.

The KMU delegation led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq and comprising Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Lal Muhammad Khattak, renowned surgeon Dr. Mushtaq, Dr. Waqar and Deputy Director Media & Protocol Alamgir Afridi. It is worth mentioning that the KMU delegation recently participated in an international seminar on the role of neighboring countries in peace in Afghanistan jointly organized by the Center for Strategic and Regional Studies Kabul and the Institute of Regional Studies Peshawar at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul.

In addition to attending the seminar and chairing the health working session, the KMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq along with his team met Dr. Qalandar Ibad, Minister of Health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Hafiz Muhammad Haseeb, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Fazlur Rehman Rahmani, vice chancellor Kabul Medical University and Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan in Kabul. Issues were discussed during these meetings in which senior Afghan officials expressed special interest in proposing the establishment of a KMU campus in Kabul.

According to the details, KMU will set up a campus in the light of the Higher Education Commission Islamabad’s offshore campus establishment policy and guidelines with the approval of HEC and Foreign Ministry for which the building was provided by the Afghan government, whereas KMU will provide teaching and administrative support.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Afghanistan Khyber Medical University KMU campus

Comments

1000 characters

KMU wants to establish campus in Afghanistan

Supertax: Miftah asks ‘why so much consternation?’

CPEC road projects: NHA to settle disputes with Chinese firms

Gen Bajwa awarded ‘King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class’

PM forms body for mining sector turnaround

Purchases at USC: PM abolishes OTPS

IMF likely to indicate approval of agreement today

PTI criticises govt for taking ‘regressive’ economic steps

G7 aims to raise $600bn to ‘counter’ China’s Belt and Road

Biden urges G7 to stay together as leaders target Russian gold

Sindh LG polls marred by violence: 3 killed

Read more stories