KMU wants to establish campus in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar is keen to establish its campus in Afghan capital Kabul. This was stated by Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Vice Chancellor KMU while talking to various Afghan officials in response to the offer made by the Afghan government to open a sub-campus in Kabul during his recent visit to Afghanistan.

The KMU delegation led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq and comprising Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Lal Muhammad Khattak, renowned surgeon Dr. Mushtaq, Dr. Waqar and Deputy Director Media & Protocol Alamgir Afridi. It is worth mentioning that the KMU delegation recently participated in an international seminar on the role of neighboring countries in peace in Afghanistan jointly organized by the Center for Strategic and Regional Studies Kabul and the Institute of Regional Studies Peshawar at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul.

In addition to attending the seminar and chairing the health working session, the KMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq along with his team met Dr. Qalandar Ibad, Minister of Health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Hafiz Muhammad Haseeb, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Fazlur Rehman Rahmani, vice chancellor Kabul Medical University and Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan in Kabul. Issues were discussed during these meetings in which senior Afghan officials expressed special interest in proposing the establishment of a KMU campus in Kabul.

According to the details, KMU will set up a campus in the light of the Higher Education Commission Islamabad’s offshore campus establishment policy and guidelines with the approval of HEC and Foreign Ministry for which the building was provided by the Afghan government, whereas KMU will provide teaching and administrative support.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022